Guntur: People urged to follow in Mahatma’s footsteps

Guntur/Narasaraopet: District Collector M Venugopal Reddy urged the people to follow the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi and to do service to people. He recalled how Gandhi fought against the British government to end their rule.



Along with Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri and Guntur East MLA SK Mustafa, the Collector paid tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Jinnah Tower Centre in Guntur city on Monday on the occasion of 154th birth anniversary of the latter.

Deputy Mayors Sajeela and Bala Vajra Babu and MHO Dr Bhanu Prakash were among those present.

Palandu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti said Mahatma Gandhi used non-violence as the weapon and led the freedom struggle. He paid tributes to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of their birth anniversaries at a programme held in Narasaraopet on Monday.

Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti further said that the entire world is following the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi and recognised the significance of non-violence. He described Lal Bahadur Shastri as a good administrator and the latter had maintained values.

Palnadu district Joint Collector Syam Prasad, trainee Collector Kalpasri and district revenue officer Vinayakam were present.