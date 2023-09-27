  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Plea not to introduce GPS Bill

Guntur: Plea not to introduce GPS Bill
x
Highlights

APTF state president G Hrudaya Raju and general secretary S Chiranjeevi demanded the government not introduce Guaranteed Pension Bill in the State Legislative Assembly and revive the Old Pension Scheme.

Guntur: APTF state president G Hrudaya Raju and general secretary S Chiranjeevi demanded the government not introduce Guaranteed Pension Bill in the State Legislative Assembly and revive the Old Pension Scheme.

They said about 3.5-lakh employees have been waiting for the revival of OPS and added that there is no clarity on the GPS proposals.

They demanded the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to revive the Old Pension Scheme and keep up his election promise.

They requested the MLCs elected from the teachers MLC constituencies to oppose the Bill in the State Legislative Council.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X