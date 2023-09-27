Guntur: Plea not to introduce GPS Bill

Live
Highlights
Guntur: APTF state president G Hrudaya Raju and general secretary S Chiranjeevi demanded the government not introduce Guaranteed Pension Bill in the State Legislative Assembly and revive the Old Pension Scheme.
They said about 3.5-lakh employees have been waiting for the revival of OPS and added that there is no clarity on the GPS proposals.
They demanded the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to revive the Old Pension Scheme and keep up his election promise.
They requested the MLCs elected from the teachers MLC constituencies to oppose the Bill in the State Legislative Council.
