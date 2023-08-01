Live
- Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
- First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
- Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
- Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
- Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
- World Wide Web Day 2023: Evolution of Web Browser Security - From Vulnerability to Vigilance
- Microsoft to change how notifications appear on Windows 11 Taskbar
- WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets
- Empowering students: Upskilling for better job opportunities
Guntur: PNB exchanges MoU with APIIC
Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC) for credit facilitation to the existing as well as prospective MSMEs in 39 shortlisted Industrial Parks in the State.
APIIC ED M Seshagiri and PNB Zonal Manager, Hyderabad Zone Deepak Kumar exchanged the MoU, at APIIC headquarters in Mangalagiri. Both have shared their views and importance of MSMEs to the economy and discussed action points to be implemented under this MoU for the development of MSMEs in the State.
PNB Circle Head, Vijayawada DGM R Krishna Murthy, GBV head PNB Narasimha Reddy and Credit department Head A Srikanth also present on the occasion.
