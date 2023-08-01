Guntur: PNB exchanges MoU with APIIC

Guntur: Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC) for credit facilitation to the existing as well as prospective MSMEs in 39 shortlisted Industrial Parks in the State.

APIIC ED M Seshagiri and PNB Zonal Manager, Hyderabad Zone Deepak Kumar exchanged the MoU, at APIIC headquarters in Mangalagiri. Both have shared their views and importance of MSMEs to the economy and discussed action points to be implemented under this MoU for the development of MSMEs in the State.

PNB Circle Head, Vijayawada DGM R Krishna Murthy, GBV head PNB Narasimha Reddy and Credit department Head A Srikanth also present on the occasion.