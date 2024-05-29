Guntur: Police conduct flag march

Live
Guntur: Following orders of SP Tushar Dudi, the police officials on Tuesday conducted a flag march across the district. The police officials have already conducted door-to-door searches, and taken the suspects into custody for questioning.
They are conducting vehicle checking and seizing vehicles which does not have proper documents. They have conducted the grama sabhas and explained that Section 30 of the Police Act and Section 144 was in force.
They directed not to conduct any victory celebrations and rallies after election result.
They warned that they will book the criminal cases and take stern action against those who violate the orders.
