Guntur: Police foil JSP’s ‘Chalo Assembly’ stir

Guntur: Police on Monday arrested JSP Guntur district president Gade Venkateswara Rao and another 20 activists while they were proceeding to the State Legislative Assembly, and foiled the Chalo Assembly protest. As soon as the JSP leaders and activists reached Velagapudi, the police took them into custody.



The JSP planned the programme to mount pressure on the government to stop illegal sand quarrying in the State immediately. The police took them to Tulluru police station. They also seized their vehicles and released them on Monday evening. The JSP activists raised slogans against the YSRCP government.

Addressing the media, Gade Venkateswara Rao said they are peacefully protesting to register their protest and the police foiled their protest. He said there is no democracy in the State and added that political parties have no right to hold protests in the State. He criticised the YSRCP government for ruling the State with police. He stated that it is not correct to use the police force to suppress the agitations taken up by the opposition parties and added that it is the responsibility of the police to save democracy.