NDA needs support of 361 LS MPs: Cabinet gives nod to bill for 'one nation one election'

BJP's allies such as the TDP, Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) are supporting the concept, the National Democratic Alliance will need backing from some of the members of the Opposition INDIA alliance, besides fence-sitters to ensure the passage of the constitu-tional amendment bill

New Delhi: The ruling BJP on Thursday took a major step to implement its key plank of "one nation, one election" as the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the constitutional amendment bill to roll out the con-cept of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, sources said.

Two draft legislations, including one simple bill to amend provisions in laws dealing with three Union territories with legislative assemblies to align them with the Constitution amendment bill, were given the nod by the Cabinet.

While a high-level committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind on simultaneous polls had also proposed holding the municipality and panchayat elections along with the national and state elections in a phased manner, the Cabinet has decided to stay away, "as of now", from the manner in which local body elections are conducted, the sources said.

A source said the prime minister put a strong emphasis on the need for simul-taneous polls for further boosting development initiatives and overall growth, points he has often made since he first made an energetic pitch for the con-cept in December 2016. The proposed bill will require a simple majority for passage in both the Houses. The government is keen on holding wider con-sultations on the bills and may send them to a parliamentary committee.

The BJP's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls had included its commit-ment to the idea. Though BJP's allies such as the TDP, Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), all of whom are represented in the Un-ion Cabinet, are supporting the concept, the National Democratic Alliance will need backing from some of the members of the opposition INDIA alliance be-sides fence-sitters to ensure the passage of the constitutional amendment bill requiring support from two-thirds of the members in both Lok Sabha and Ra-jya Sabha. The NDA's current strength in Lok Sabha, which currently has 542 members and one vacancy, is around 293 against the two-third mark of 361.

The INDIA bloc enjoys support of nearly 235 MPs. In Rajya Sabha, the ruling alliance has nearly 122 members, a tally which is set to rise after the ongoing process to fill vacancies are over. The Upper House' sanctioned strength is 243.

LJP leader and Union Minister Chirag Paswan told reporters that the process to implement simultaneous polls has formally begun, a nod to its approval by the Cabinet, asserting that this is in the interest of the country's development. Frequent polls are a hinderance to development works, he added. Union minister and BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a media event that it is a "very positive thought" and very good for the country.

Congress reiterated its opposition to the very idea of simultaneous polls and accused the government of trying to divert attention from "questions being raised on the electoral integrity of the democratic system".