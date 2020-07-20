Guntur: Police to book cases for not wearing masks

Guntur: Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni on Monday directed the police officials to conduct special drive to book cases against those who do not wear the face masks to check spread of Covid-19. He issued orders to this effect.

He said, the police will conduct drive in all police station limits in the Guntur rural police limits in the district. The police will book cases against those who do not wear masks. He urged the people to wear masks and not to come out except for emergency purpose and cooperate with the police department. He suggested them to wear masks and maintain social distance at shops and vegetable market to check spread of Covid-19.