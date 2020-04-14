Guntur: Polisetty Somasundaram Group donates 10 lakh to CMRF
Guntur: Polisetty Somasundaram Group of Companies donated Rs10 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight against Covid-19.
The company managing partner Polisetty Syam Sundar on Monday met Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita at her residence in Guntur city and handed over the cheque for Rs.10 lakh to her.
Speaking on the occasion, Mekathoti Sucharita sought cooperation of people to fight against Covid-19> She appealed to the people to maintain social distance and observe lockdown.
