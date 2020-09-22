Guntur: Poor attendance of students in government schools on first day

Guntur: About 10 to 20 percent of students studying ninth and tenth classes attended schools to clarify their doubts for first time during the present academic year on Monday.



The government schools followed Covid-19 protocol and clarified the doubts of the students. They maintained social distance in the classes. The teachers given suggestions and advises to the students.

Earlier, parents given their consent letters addressed to the Commissioner of School Education, Amaravati to the teachers. The teachers conducted thermal screening at school entrance gate and allowed the students.

Students response is better in municipal and municipal corporation schools than in the Zilla Parishad High Schools. Some parents asked the teachers to conduct online classes like in the private schools taking Covid-19 into consideration.

The teachers feel that students' response will improve gradually. Some government schools which were in the containment zones were not opened. As the government is conducting Village/Ward secretariat employees selection tests in the some schools, those schools were not opened. The schools where Covid-19 centres were set up were also not opened.

The corporate and private schools are already conducting online classes for the students and collected first term fees from the students and selling study materials. They did not open the schools. Private junior colleges opened and clarified the doubts of the students. Students response is poor in the government junior colleges.