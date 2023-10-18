Guntur: Power consumption jumps to 241 MU

Guntur: Power consumption in the state touched 241 million units on Monday. Due to adverse climatic conditions, power consumption increased. Generally, power consumption will touch 240 million units per day in summer.



Due to adverse climatic conditions, power consumption increased in the rainy season this year. Domestic consumers are using air conditioners. Due to deficit rainfall, falling water levels in the reservoirs is also one of the reasons for using the agriculture pump sets. The farmers are using the agriculture pump sets in the state. During the Dasara festivities, all the temples are decorated with lighting and using more power.

According to official sources, power consumption on October 16 in the state recorded 241 million units, while power consumption during the same day last year was 170 million units. Due to adverse seasonal conditions, power consumption in the state increased by 71 million units. Hydel power generation has come to a grinding halt in the state due to deficit rainfall. Solar energy, wind energy production came down to 80 percent. The farmers are using the agriculture pump sets and drawing groundwater to save the standing crops due to deficit rainfall. The discoms are purchasing the power at the higher prices and supplying the power to the consumers and agriculture pump sets.

The Central Power Distribution Company Ltd chairman J Padma Janardhan Reddy said though power consumption increased in the state, they are supplying sufficient power to the agriculture pump sets. Due to deficit rainfall and depletion of groundwater levels, agriculture pump sets are consuming more power. Deficit rainfall recorded in almost all the states.