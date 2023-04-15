Guntur: Priority for security of women, girls says New IGP G Pala Raju

Guntur: G Pala Raju took over charge as Guntur Range IGP on Friday at a programme held at the IGP office in Guntur city. Guntur district SP K Arif Hafeez, Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal and Palnadu district SP Ravishankar Reddy welcomed him at the IGP office.

As soon as he took charge, he conducted a review meeting with the police officials. Later, speaking to the media, he said he will work in coordination with the SPs of Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Ongole and Nellore districts.

e said, "I will give top priority to law and order. Similarly, priority will be given to women and minor girls' problems besides solving the problems of the police personnel."

Earlier, he received the guard of honour from the police and paid tributes to the portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his 132nd birth anniversary celebrations.