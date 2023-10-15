Guntur: Purandeswari pays glowing tributes to Kayithi Saida Reddy

Guntur: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari and her husband Dr Daggubti Venkateswara Rao consoled the family members of senior BJP leader and advocate Kayithi Saida Reddy here on Saturday.



They consoled Saida Reddy’ wife Ramadevi, and her son Pradeep Dattu at their residence at Pattabhipuram in Guntur city. Saida Reddy passed away on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, Daggubati Purandeswari recalled the services of Saida Reddy to strengthen RSS and BJP. She said Saida Reddy worked for the party till his last breath and his death causes immense loss to the party. She conveyed her sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Purandeswari was accompanied by party Guntur district president Vanama Narendra, party State media cell in-charge Pathuri Nagabushanam and BJP minority cell State president Sk Baji.