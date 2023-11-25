Guntur: Rains send jitters to paddy, cotton farmers

Guntur /Narasaraopet: Paddy and cotton farmers are worrying that unseasonal rains are likely to damage the crops. They will get losses if crops are damaged.

According to the sources in the agriculture department, paddy is ready for threshing. The process started in the Tenali revenue division of the district.

The farmers in Kollipara mandal have already started the threshing process. Due to unseasonal rains, the crop is likely to be lodged in the Tenali revenue division of Guntur district. Similarly, the farmers in Palnadu district cultivated paddy under the bore wells. Due to unseasonal rains during the last two days, the paddy yield is lodged in Narasingapadu village of Nakarikallu mandal. If the rains continue, rainwater is likely to damage the paddy yield. Paddy yield will be discoloured. The farmers are worrying that the traders will offer low price for the damaged paddy.

A farmer T Siva Krishna said, “Due to rainfall deficiency and lack of sufficient water supply to the lands, we have faced a lot of problems. Recent rains are useful to the paddy fields. If the rains continue, crops will be damaged and we will get heavy losses.”

Farmers started picking cotton yield. New cotton crop has already entered the market. Due to recent heavy rains, the farmers are worrying that the cotton flower and bolls are likely to fall. As a result, they will get less and inferior quality of yield.