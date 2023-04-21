Guntur: Remuneration hiked for invigilation, spot valuation

Guntur : The School Education department has enhanced the remuneration to be paid to the personnel involved in conducting exams and spot valuation of SSC Public Examinations from April 2023.

Principal Secretary to the Government Praveen Prakash has issued orders to this effect on Thursday.

Following the recommendations of the Director of Government Examinations, the orders were issued.

According to the orders, a paper setter will be paid Rs 1,320 per day instead of Rs 880; translator and moderator (for each paper) shall be paid Rs 1,155 as against earlier pay of Rs 770. Chief superintendent will be paid Rs 66 instead of

Rs 44. The departmental officers will be paid Rs 66 instead of Rs 44. Similarly, invigilators will be paid Rs 33 instead of Rs 22.

The district-level observers' remuneration was hiked from Rs 20 to Rs 300; camp officers will get Rs 578, deputy camp officer will get Rs 495, assistant examiner will get Rs10 per each paper, chief examiner will be paid Rs 396, chief coding officer remuneration was hiked from Rs 220 to Rs 330.

Examiners for preparing principles of spot valuation will be paid Rs 375.