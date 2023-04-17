Guntur: Revised timings for SA-II examinations

Guntur : Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar directed the Regional Joint Directors and District Education Officers to take steps to conduct the Summative -II examinations for the academic 2022-23 beginning from April 20, as per revised timings.

He directed the officials to conduct the SA-II examinations for 1 to 8th class students from 8 am to 11 am instead of 9 am to 12 noon and for 9th class students, from 8 am to 11.15 am, instead of 9 am to 12.15 pm. Suresh Kumar instructed the officials of the education department to strictly follow the new timings and conduct SA-II examinations. Taking heat wave conditions in the State into consideration, he changed the examination timings.