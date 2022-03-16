Guntur: Ropeway sought to Nagarjunakonda for tourism development

Velagapudi (Guntur): All India Panchayat Parishad national secretary Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu has appealed to State Tourism Additional Secretary Durga Prasad Sahu to construct a ropeway to Nagarjunakonda, a world tourist destination at Nagarjuna Sagar in Guntur district.

He submitted a memorandum to the Secretary at his chamber at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Tuesday.

Dr Veeranjaneyulu discussed the development work to be undertaken with Durga Prasad Sahu. He said that steps could be taken to start construction of a ropeway immediately to Nagarjunakonda.

A number of tourists including Buddhists and Lamas not only from India but also from abroad visit Nagarjunakonda, he pointed out. "The tourists have to rely on the boats of the State Tourism department to reach Nagarjunakonda."

He said the boats were frequently undergoing repairs. As a result, tourists will have to retreat in despair.

Dr Veeranjaneyulu appealed to the Secretary that if a ropeway is constructed, it will be an added attraction to the famous tourist centre.

It may be recalled that the ropeway proposals are being prepared for Gandikota, Kotappakonda, Kanakadurgamma remple and others. Similar project could be undertaken for Nagarjunakonda also.