Guntur: Rs 19.46 crore disbursed under Jagananna Vidya Deevena

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu on Monday said that the State government distributed Rs.19.46 crore to 27,644 students under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had seen problems of people during his padayatra and was implementing welfare schemes as per the welfare calendar.

He participated in Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's video conference from Guntur Municipal Corporation office along with MLA Mustafa on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government is giving top priority to welfare and development.

He recalled that in spite of Covid-19 second wave, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing Jagananna Vidya Deevena and other welfare schemes.

MLA Mustafa said the government is implementing the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme for the welfare of poor students.

He said that the aim of the government is that the poor students should not be deprived of college education due to financial problems. He said that the development is possible with education.