Guntur: Rythu Sangham criticises state budget, says no priority to farming

Guntur: AP Rythu Sangham district secretary Kanchumati Ajay Kumar said that the state Budget for the financial year 2023-24 is not useful for the development of agriculture sector.

Speaking to media here on Thursday he said that the government has reduced the funds allotment for agriculture sector by Rs 2,000 crore.

He recalled that 62 per cent of people depend on agriculture sector for livelihood. He said reduction of funds allotted to YSR PM Bima Yojana scheme from Rs 1,802 crore to Rs.1,600 crore is not correct.

He recalled that during the last Budget the government had allotted Rs 17,109 crore for rural development, the amount was reduced to Rs 15,873 crore.

He said that in order to complete the irrigation projects, the government has to increase the budget allotment by 15 per cent for irrigation sector.

For the zero interest scheme the government has allotted only Rs 500 crore which is not sufficient.

Indian Chamber of Commerce Guntur district president Atukuri Anjaneyulu said that the Budget was useful for the development of the state.

The Budget for the financial year 2023-24 introduced by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath is useful for the welfare of the SC, the ST, the BCs and the Minorities and said Budget will pave the way for the development of all the sectors in the state.