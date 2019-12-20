Trending :
Guntur: Sand sculpture of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy prepared

Guntur: YSRCP State Joint General Secretary Karumuru Venkata Reddy prepared a sand sculpture of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with 15 feet height and 24 feet length at Bapatla beach on the occasion of CM's birthday on December 21.

Navaratnas scheme was also incorporated in the sculpture. Venkata Reddy hails from Vemuru Assembly constituency of Guntur district.

