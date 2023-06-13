Live
- Leaked CoWin details either fake or from some other source. Govt.
- Hyderabad: Former MLA Kothakota Dayakar Reddy passes away
- Xiaomi Pad 6 to launch in India: Expected price, specifications and more
- Two arrested for misappropriating Rs 65 lakh cash from several ATMs in Hyderabad
- Sabitha Indra Reddy takes part in 2k Run
- Tamannaah, Vijay Varma off-screen bond raises excitement
- Telangana Police efforts commendable during agitation: MLA Anjaiah Yadav
- Mrunal Thakur to pair up with Vijay Deverakonda!
- Palamuru's Sreedhar Puppali drives Rahul Gandhi around Washington DC in his Tesla
- Supreme Court to hear Sunitha's petition against YS Avinash bail today
Guntur: Saraswati Raju Iyer finds place in ‘Asian Admirable Achievers’
The 2023 edition of Asian Admirable Achievers featured the biography of Prof Saraswati Raju Iyer of Department of Sociology and Social Work, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur.
Guntur: The 2023 edition of Asian Admirable Achievers featured the biography of Prof Saraswati Raju Iyer of Department of Sociology and Social Work, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur.
The book includes biographies of entrepreneurs, technocrats, scientists, engineers, doctors, architects, sportspersons, interior designers, educationalists, anthropologists and other highly educated and trained individuals from Asia, for their meritorious work and selfless service.
Acharya Nagarjuna University Vice-Chancellor Prof P Rajasekhar congratulated and felicitated Prof Saraswati Raju Iyer for being included in the book with a showcase of her achievements. The VC said that it is a rare distinction not only to her but also to the university.
University Registrar Prof Karuna, ANU College of Engineering and Technology Principal Prof P Siddaiah and Director of the Centre for Distance Education Dr B Nagaraju congratulated Prof Saraswati Raju Iyer for her recognition.