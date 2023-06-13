Guntur: Saraswati Raju Iyer finds place in ‘Asian Admirable Achievers’

Guntur: The 2023 edition of Asian Admirable Achievers featured the biography of Prof Saraswati Raju Iyer of Department of Sociology and Social Work, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur.

The book includes biographies of entrepreneurs, technocrats, scientists, engineers, doctors, architects, sportspersons, interior designers, educationalists, anthropologists and other highly educated and trained individuals from Asia, for their meritorious work and selfless service.

Acharya Nagarjuna University Vice-Chancellor Prof P Rajasekhar congratulated and felicitated Prof Saraswati Raju Iyer for being included in the book with a showcase of her achievements. The VC said that it is a rare distinction not only to her but also to the university.

University Registrar Prof Karuna, ANU College of Engineering and Technology Principal Prof P Siddaiah and Director of the Centre for Distance Education Dr B Nagaraju congratulated Prof Saraswati Raju Iyer for her recognition.