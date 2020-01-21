Guntur: Satyarthi asks students to work hard to achieve goals

Guntur: Nobel prize recipient Kailash Satyarthi said that development is possible with education.



Speaking at a seminar on 'Global campaign for child education' at Vignan's University here on Tuesday, he said that students can achieve anything with hard work.

Any country cannot achieve development with weapons, he said and added it could achieve development with education only. Countries should give priority to educate the people to achieve development, he said and suggested the students to set big goals and do hard work to achieve them.

"There is no substitute for hard work. Those settled in big companies as CEOs had started career in small companies. With their effort, they occupied good positions later. Those who achieved success are heroes in real life. It is responsibility of the students to show solution to the problems in society," he said.

Vignan Group Chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah announced Rs 5 lakh donation to Kailash Satyarthi Children Foundation.

Narasaraopet MP and Vignan Group Vice-Chairman Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu was also present in the meeting.