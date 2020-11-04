Guntur: Schools advised to strictly follow Covid guidelines

Guntur : District collector and GMC special officer I Samuel Anand Kumar on Tuesday inspected Jalagam Rama Rao Memorial Municipal Corporation High School in Guntur city and enquired whether they are following Covid-19 protocols. He inspected whether the students are taking necessary precautions as following the physical distance and wearing mask.

Speaking on this occasion, he instructed the headmaster to allow students only after conducting thermal screening. He directed to keep soaps and sanitizer within the reach of students to clean their hands frequently. He said that that physical distance should be maintained in the school and toilets should be cleaned frequently.

He stressed on the need to wear the masks and create awareness on Covid-19 and precautionary measures to be taken to check spread of Covid-19.

He urged the parents to see that children should change their dress and take bath after returning from the schools and create awareness on Covid-19. He urged the students to follow Covid-19 guidelines. He was accompanied by GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha, deputy commissioner D Srinivasa Rao and others.