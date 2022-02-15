Guntur: Seven High Court judges sworn in

Nelapadu (Guntur): Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday administered oath of office to seven judges in the First Hall of the High Court.

It may be recalled that the Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana of the Supreme Court recently appointed seven judges to Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Justice Konakanti Srinivas Reddy, Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Justice Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda, Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao, Justice Satti Subba Reddy, Justice Ravi Chimalapati and Justice Vaddiboyina Sujatha were administered the oath of office on Monday.

As against the sanctioned strength of 37 judges to the AP High Court, there were only 20 judges. With the appointment of the seven judges on Monday, the strength of the judges in the AP High Court has gone up to 27.

In view of the piling of thousands of the cases, the High Court still needs at least the full sanctioned strength of 37 to clear the backlog cases.

The High Court judges, Advocate General S Sriram, High Court Bar Association president Janakirami Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Bar Council chairman Ghanta Rama Rao, assistant solicitor general Haranadh, the High Court registrars, advocates and the High Court staff were present.