Guntur: Shift to millets for healthy life, people told

Guntur: Millet Man of India and Padma Shri recipient Dr Khadar Vali urged the people to shift to millet food for a disease-free life. He addressed an awareness meeting on 'Millets Mela and Food' at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram here on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Vali recalled that earlier, millets, wheat and rice had been taken as food, whereas now people are consuming mostly rice and wheat and facing health problems. He said change in food habits is leading to diseases. "If we try, we can prepare tasty food with millets which is good for health and nutritious food." He suggested to take millets as food.

Karshak Seva Kendram and Rythu Nestham Foundation jointly conducted the programme.

Former MP Dr Yalamanchili Sivaji, Bharat Kisan Sangh executive member Kumara Swamy, Nerella Tirupati Rao and Rythu Nestham Foundation chairman Yadlapalli Venkateswara Rao were present.