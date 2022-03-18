Guntur: Somu Veerraju pays tributes to Valluru Kumara Swamy

Guntur: BJP State president Somu Veerraju visited Central Labour Welfare Board chairman Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana's residence on Thursday and paid tributes to the portrait of his brother Valluru Kumara Swamy, who died recently.

He consoled the family members of Kumara Swamy and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Tobacco Board chairman Yadlpati Raghunadh Babu, BJP State media in-charge R Lakshmipathi, Palisetty Raghu, V Gangadhar were among those participated.