Guntur : Son attributes ASHA worker's death to Covishield

Guntur : Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) Bokka Vijaya Lakshmi, 42, who was vaccinated earlier died while undergoing treatment for brain stroke at Government General Hospital (GGH) in the wee hours of Sunday.

Doctors had administered the Covishield vaccine to her on January 20. She suffered from severe headache and vomiting on January 21. Her family members admitted her to the GGH for treatment on January 22. Doctors declared her brain dead on Saturday night. She died while undergoing treatment during the early hours of Sunday.

Doctors sent her body to the GGH for the conducting post-mortem. She hailed from Penumaka village under Tadepall mandal of Guntur district.

GGH Superintendent Dr G Prabhavati said "Bokka Vijaya Lakshmi died of brain stroke. We have treated her in the neurology ward at GGH. She suffered brain stroke after receiving Covid-19 vaccine. We are waiting for post-mortem report."

Vijaya Lakshmi's son Bokka Vijaya Kumar alleged that her mother Vijaya Lakshmi died due to adverse effect of Covid-19 vaccine. He said his mother Vijaya Lakshmi did a lot of service to check spread of Covid-19 in the lockdown and post- lockdown period.

She died due to adverse reaction of Covishield vaccine, this is return gift to my family. He cried for his mother.

ASHA workers, TDP Guntur Parliament constituency in-charge Tenali Sravan Kumar, family members, relatives of the family members protested at GGH demanding justice to Bokka Vijaya Lakshmi.

They raised slogans against the government and protested. They demanded Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia, house site and a job to the family members of the victim. When they protested tension prevailed at GGH. They said, the doctors should have test her condition before administering the Covishield vaccine.

District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar rushed to the GGH. GGH superintendent Dr G Prabhavati and other doctors explained reasons for the death of Vijaya Lakshmi. Later, he held discussions with family members and protesting CITU leaders.

He said, he will recommend the government to pay Rs 50-lakh ex-gratia, house site and a job to the victim's family members. DMHO Dr J Yasmin said "We had administered the Covishield vaccine with her consent. We are not mounting pressure on anybody to take vaccine."