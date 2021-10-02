Guntur: SP Arif Hafeez plants sapling in adopted locality
Highlights
Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez on Friday planted saplings at Venkatadripet which was adopted by him.
Guntur: Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez on Friday planted saplings at Venkatadripet which was adopted by him.
He interacted with locals and enquired about their problems. Residents said that eve-teasers used to create problems in that area. However, after improving streetlight and setting up of CC cameras, this area is peaceful now. T
The SP took initiative to improve sanitation in the area. The Police department stepped vigilance on the movements of anti-social elements.
Guntur urban additional SP D Gangadharam was also present.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story