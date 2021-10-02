  • Menu
Guntur: SP Arif Hafeez plants sapling in adopted locality

Guntur Urban SP K Arif Hafeez planting a sapling at Venkatadripet in Guntur on Friday
Guntur Urban SP K Arif Hafeez planting a sapling at Venkatadripet in Guntur on Friday

Highlights

Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez on Friday planted saplings at Venkatadripet which was adopted by him.

Guntur: Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez on Friday planted saplings at Venkatadripet which was adopted by him.

He interacted with locals and enquired about their problems. Residents said that eve-teasers used to create problems in that area. However, after improving streetlight and setting up of CC cameras, this area is peaceful now. T

The SP took initiative to improve sanitation in the area. The Police department stepped vigilance on the movements of anti-social elements.

Guntur urban additional SP D Gangadharam was also present.

