Guntur: SP RN Ammi Reddy warns people moving on roads during curfew

Guntur: Guntur urban SP RN Ammi Reddy warned people moving on the roads without valid reasons of stern action and added that cases would be booked against them and their vehicles would be seized. He visited various areas in Guntur city on Friday and supervised implementation of curfew. Speaking on the occasion, he requested merchants to follow curfew timings and open their shops accordingly.

Ammi Reddy said, on Thursday, they seized 157 vehicles. If the people unnecessarily move on the roads, their vehicle would be seized and it will be difficult to release the vehicle from court. He urged the people to stay at home and follow the curfew rules.

Ammi Reddy identified some Covid-19 patients moving on the roads. He advised them to stay in home isolation. He directed the police officials to strictly implement the curfew.