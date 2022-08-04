Guntur: SP urges people to be alert to cybercrimes, loan apps

Guntur: Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez urged people to be alert about cybercriminals and loan app organisers, who cheat innocent people. He along with police officials released the posters on loan apps at a programme at DPO in Guntur city on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, the SP said that unscrupulous persons will send requests through WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram and he urged people to be alert if they get such messages. He asked the victims of loan apps to inform their problem or if they are facing any threat to cell no: 86888 31520 to solve their problem. He directed the police officials to conduct this type of awareness programmes at all the police stations in the district to create awareness among the people. It may be mentioned that unable to bear the harassment of a loan app organisers, a housewife committed suicide in Mangalagiri rural mandal in the district.

Additional SP (Admin) Supraja, Additional SP (Crimes) Srinivasa Rao, DAR Additional SP Koteswara Rao and Special Branch Circle Inspector Srinivasa Rao were present on the occasion.