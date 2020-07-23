Guntur: SP Vishal Gunny stresses on need to plant saplings

Guntur: Rural SP Vishal Gunny stressed on need to plant saplings and protect them to save environment.

He planted saplings at Guntur district police office on Thursday under Janananna Pachathoranam. Speaking on this occasion, he said, "If we save plants they will save us. Plants are useful for ecological balance. Taking this into consideration, the government is encouraging the plantation."

He urged the police officials to plant saplings in the police stations and DSP offices and police quarters.

SEB additional SP Ariff Hafeez, Guntur rural additional SP (crimes) Murthy, additional SP AR Prasad, DSP Chinni Krishna were among those participated.