Guntur: Special pujas performed in temples

Guntur: Women performed special pujas on the occasion of Varalakshmi Vratam on Friday. They performed pujas with kumkum and flowers to the Goddess Varalakshmi seeking blessing of the Goddess to fulfil their wishes.

They wore new sarees and went to temple. The temples were decorated with flowers and mango leaves colourfully. A large number of devotees went to Asta Lakshmi temple at Arundalpet and performed pujas to the presiding deity Lakshmidevi. The Vedic pandits blessed the women.