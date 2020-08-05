Guntur: Speed up distribution of ration cards, Officials told

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Challa Anuradha on Tuesday inspected 69th, 70th and 71st ward secretariat offices in Guntur city.

Speaking on this occasion, she directed the officials to speed up distribution of white ration cards. She warned that if the volunteers did not attend duties without intimation, she will take stern action against them.

She checked the diaries of the ward secretaries. She suggested them to take acknowledgement, upload in the app and distribute ration cards in the wards. More ration cards are pending in these wards for distribution. She instructed them to give priority to distribute white ration cards. She directed them to create awareness on spreading of Covid-19 and need to wear masks.