Guntur: Speed up the construction of houses, beneficiaries told

Guntur: Minister for Housing Cherakuvada Ranganatha Raju said that foundation stones were laid for the construction of 5.07 lakh houses so far under the house grounding mela in the State which is a record.

He visited Korenpadu village under Vatticherakuru mandal of Guntur district on Sunday along with Home Minister Mekathoti Suchrarita, adviser to the State government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and reviewed the progress of the grounding of houses.

He performed Bhumi puja for the construction of new houses. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to sanction houses to all the eligible to fulfil their dream of constructing own house. He said the government was extending a financial assistance of Rs1.8 lakh for the construction besides supplying building construction material at concessional rate and urged the beneficiaries to speed up construction of houses.

Home Minister Sucharitha said that the State government has sanctioned 30 lakh house sites to the poor and taken up construction of 15 lakh houses.

Adviser to the government Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy said that the TDP government had diluted the weaker sections housing scheme. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken up house grounding mela in a big way. He urged the beneficiaries to come forward for the construction of the houses.

MLAs Maddali Giridhara Rao, Mustafa, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, district Collector Vivek Yadav were present.