Guntur: Stolen Kusuma Haranath temple idols recovered, thief arrested

Guntur: Guntur urban police arrested one person in connection with Kusuma Haranath brass idols theft case and recovered the idols from his possession here on Sunday.

According to Guntur urban SP RN Ammi Reddy, based on the complaint lodged by the temple watchman, the police team swung into action and arrested Polisetty Durga of Guntur in connection with Kusuma Haranath idols theft case at Kusuma Haranath temple near Chamber of Commerce office here. The accused involved in several theft cases in Guntur and Vijayawada.

He was addicted to bad habits and committing crimes for money.

The police officials informed that they have set up closed circuit cameras at 665 temples in the Guntur urban police district limits as a precautionary measure. Guntur East DSP B Seetharamaiah, Kothapet circle inspector B Rajasekhar Reddy, Old Guntur circle inspector Suresh Babu were also present.