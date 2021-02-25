Guntur: Student strangles girlfriend, dumps body in canal

Guntur: In a shocking incident, a BSc second year student brutally murdered his girlfriend and threw her body into a canal in Narasaraopet town outskirts on Wednesday. Later, he went to Narasaraopet rural police station and surrendered to the police.

According to police, accused Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and deceased Kota Anusha (19) were studying in BSc second year in a degree college in Narasaropet town. They were in relationship for the last two years. For few days their relation was under strain and they had started quarrelling.

In this backdrop, as soon as Kota Anusha came to college on Wednesday, Meda Vishnu Vardhan Reddy picked up her in the auto to the town outskirts at Ravipadu village. They quarrelled there. Vishnu allegedly strangulated Anusha to death and threw her body into Govindapuram major canal.

He immediately went to Narasaraopet rural police station and informed the matter to the police officials. The police retrieved her body.

While Anusha hailed from Gollapadu village under Muppalla mandal, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy belongs to Bhamidipadu village under Muppalla mandal of Guntur district.

Anusha's father Kota Prabhakar, her mother Kota Vanaja, her relatives and college students took out a procession from mortuary to Narasaraopet town and protested at Palnadu Road with the body of Anusha in Narasaropet town demanding stern action against the accused.

Students unions also participated in the protest.They demanded the government to take steps to give maximum punishment to the accused. They raised slogans against the police. When they protested, traffic stranded on the both sides of the road. Police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and requested to stop their protest because of inconvenience on the road.

The agitators rejected the request of the police.

They demanded that district Collector Vivek Yadav should visit the spot and give assurance to take stern action against the accused. They warned that they will continue protest till they get assurance from the Collector.

Narasaraopet Sub-Collector Srinivas Nupur and Narasaraopet DSP Vijaya Bhaskar rushed to the spot and requested Kota Prabhakar, Kota Vanaja to stop their protest. She assured that they would take stern action against the accused.

Meanwhile, Narasaraopet rural police booked a murder case against the accused and took up investigation.