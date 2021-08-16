Guntur student's murder case: Police produce accused before media and reveals the details

Guntur in charge DIG Rajasekhar Babu revealed the details of Ramya's murder case in Guntur to the media. He said it is unfortunate and opined that people should be vigilant about contacts on social media. He said the accused was caught within hours of the incident and stated the accused Shashi Krishna had also attempted suicide. Shashi Krishna was said to be revealed that he was introduced to Ramya through Instagram.



According to the incharge DIG, the accused had threatened to kill Ramya if she did not love him. Shashi Krishna said he killed her out of anger as his love was rejected. The DIG said that the accused was treated and will be sent to remand today. "As per the DGP's instructions, the campaign will be carried out to prevent young women and girls from falling into the social media trap," the DIG said. DIG Rajasekhar Babu said that the police department could not prevent some crimes and asked the people to be vigilant and prevent them. He lauded the police personnel who caught the accused within hours.



Earlier, Ramya (20), a B.Tech student, was stabbed to death by a young man named Shashi Krishna (24) with a knife while people were watching on the road. The atrocity took place at around 10 am on Sunday at the Paramaiahgunta centre on the main road from Guntur to Vijayawada. Accused Shashi Krishna was arrested by the police on Sunday night in his hometown Vatticherukuru mandal Mutlur.



Meanwhile, the AP government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family. CM Jagan directed the police officers to catch the culprits and see to it that they are severely punished.

