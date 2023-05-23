Guntur: TDP committed to welfare of poor says Prattipati Pulla Rao

Guntur : Former Minister and TDP State vice-president Prattipati Pulla Rao asserted that the party is committed to the welfare of the poor and recalled that the late Chief Minister NT Rama Rao implemented Rs 2-a-kg rice scheme for the welfare of the poor.

He addressed the TDP Palnadu district mini Mahanadu held at Jamindar Function Hall in Narasaraopet on Monday. He said that development is possible with the TDP government and people will never forget NT Rama Rao. He said in response to the call given by the party national president N Chandrababu Naidu, NTR birth centenary celebrations are being conducted across the world. He recalled that the late NTR became the CM within nine months after launching the TDP. He said in spite of the sultry weather, a large number of people thronged the mini Mahanadu. He criticised the YSRCP government for doing nothing to the poor and playing games with the lives of the poor.

Former MLA and Palandu district president GV Anjaneyulu, Dr Kodela Sivaram and party leaders were present.