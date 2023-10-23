Guntur: TDP-JSP Coordination Committee meets today

Guntur: JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Dr Nadendla Manohar said they will discuss an action plan to make YSRCP-free Andhra Pradesh in the TDP-JSP joint action committee meeting to be held in Rajahmundry on Monday and chalk out the programmes to be taken up against the anti-people policies of the YSRCP government till the state Assembly elections.



It may be mentioned here that the TDP and JSP leaders have already protested on the failures of the government including illegal sand quarrying, withering of crops in Krishna delta, NS Right Canal ayacut area of Palnadu district, protested against true up charges, potholes on the roads and other problems.

They unearthed the corruption in the CMO. They will discuss how to take up the programmes under the aegis of TDP-JSP in the next five months and how to make the programmes a success, he said.

Speaking to ‘The Hans India,’ Dr Nadendla Manohar felt that there is a need to constitute TDP-JSP coordination committees at district level and Assembly constituency level to make programmes and protests to be taken up a success.

They will explain failures and corruption of the YSRCP government to request the people to vote in favour of TDP-JSP alliance in the coming Assembly elections to make YSRCP-free AP for the future of the state, he said.

JSP chief Pawan Kalyan will inaugurate the JSP office in Tenali on Monday and address the party leaders and the media. From there he along with Nadendla Manohar will go to Rajahmundry by flight.