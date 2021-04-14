Guntur to get 34,000 doses of Covid vaccine 

Guntur: Guntur district to get 34,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine for the 'Teeka Ustav'. At present, there is no stock of Covid-19 vaccine in the district. DMHO Dr J Yasmin said that so far, the medical and health department staff vaccinated Covishield to 2.69 lakh and Covaxin to 87,940 persons in the district since January 6. Surge in Covid-19 cases is worrying the district administration.

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner Challa Anuradha said that Covid-19 cases are on rise in Guntur city and urged the people above 45 years of age to immediately get vaccinated on Wednesday.

She said that the GMC has made all arrangements to get people vaccinated at 13 centres in the city limits from 7 am to 5.30 pm.

The GMC has made necessary arrangements to administer vaccine at ward secretariat no 155 in Vasantharayapuram, ward secretariat no 85 in Akulaarithota, ward secretariat no 48 in Lalapet for the convenience of people residing at IPD Colony, ward secretariat no 40 in Mantrivari Street for the convenience of people residing at Zinna Tower, ward secretariat no 79 at Mirchi Yard for the convenience of people residing at Narasaraopet Road.

For the people residing at Ward secretariat no 58 vaccine would be administered at Old Corporation Bhavan. At ward secretariat no 14, Christianpet people vaccine would be administered at Christianpet Nageswaramma Bhavan. For people residing at Nehru Nagar, vaccines would be administered at Nehru Nagar Municipal library. For people residing at Suddapallidonka area, vaccine would be administered at Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Challa Anuradha urged the people above 45-years of age group to get vaccinated and avail the facility provided by the GMC. Meanwhile, 629 Covid-19 cases registered in Guntur district during the last 24-hours. Out of which, 288 cases were registered in Guntur city. Similarly, 80 cases were reported in Mangalagiri city.