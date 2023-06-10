Guntur: Venkaiah Naidu lays stress on innovation for development

Guntur: Stating that students are the future of the country, Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu urged them to do hard work to come up in life.

He addressed 8th Graduation Day celebrations held at RVR&JC College at Chowdavaram here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, the former V-P stressed the need to improve skills to excel in the competitive world and added that there is no substitute for hard work. He suggested studying courses whatever they like and excelling in their chosen field. He recalled that he had drawn inspiration from the leaders, who maintained values in society and did hard work and became vice-president of the country. He stressed innovation for the development of the country in the backdrop of tremendous changes in technology.

ANU Vice-Chancellor Dr P Rajasekhar urged the students to try to unveil new things useful to society.

Later, Venkaiah Naidu and Dr Rajasekhar inaugurated the newly Inclusive technology business incubator project in the college. They distributed degree certificates to 991 engineering students, who completed engineering courses in 2019-2023.

Former Minister Kamineni Srinivas, college vice-president Murali Mohan and tahsildar Sambasiva Rao were present.