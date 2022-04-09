Guntur: Vidadala Rajini likely to get Cabinet berth

Guntur: Speculations are rife that Chilakaluripet MLA Vidadala Rajini, who belongs to BC, is likely to get berth in the State cabinet. It's learnt that she is enjoying the support of Government Advisor Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy.

Guntur district in-charge Minister Ch Sri Ranganadha Raju has already announced that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is in favour of Vidadala Rajini to accommodate her in the cabinet, at a public meeting held in Chilakaluripet. Though she had differences with MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu, and former MLA and YSRCP leader Marri Rajasekhar, she is likely to get berth in the Cabinet.

She had defeated the then Minister Prattipati Pulla Rao in Assembly elections. The CM is expected to replace Sucharita berth in the Cabinet with Vidadala Rajini.

Similarly, Vemuru MLA Vemula Nagarjuna is trying to get a berth in the State Cabinet in SC quota. He intensified lobbying to get berth in the cabinet.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured berth in the Cabinet to Mangalagiri MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy for defeating TDP giant Nara Lokesh in the recently held Assembly elections.

He also expecting a berth in the Cabinet.

Similarly, the CM assured berth to former MLA and YSRCP leader Marri Rajasekhar for extending his cooperation to MLA Vidadala Rajini to defeat the then Minister Prattipati Pulla Rao in the Assembly elections. Hence Rajasekhar also expecting a post and also lobbying for the same.