Guntur: Ward secretariat staff told to speed up fever survey

Guntur: Municipal Commissioner Challa Anuradha directed the secretaries of the ward secretariats to conduct Covid-19 tests on suspects and make them to stay homes till the result was announced.

Addressing a meeting with the ward secretariats at GMC Council Hall in Guntur city on Monday, she said that there is need to set up ward-wise committees with the corporators and implement the appropriate behaviour.

She instructed them to speed up fever survey and urged the people to extend cooperation and give necessary information.

She appealed to people to wear masks while moving on roads and warned them that if anyone violates Covid norms, they would have to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000. If the customers are found without masks at shops and malls Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 penalty will be imposed. She warned that they will close the shops if they violate norms.

The GMC will set up a task force to strictly implement Covid protocol. She further said that they have set up command control room and 104 call centre and the mobile number 9704501603. She further said that if marriages are conducted in the auditoriums only one hundred persons will be allowed and in case of open places 200 persons will be allowed. She instructed the cinema theatres to run with 50 per cent capacity. She urged the people with the symptoms to go for Covid tests and eligible to get vaccinated immediately.

She warned stern action against people who violates the Covid19 norms.

GMC additional commissioner Niranjan Reddy, deputy commissioners B Srinivasa Rao and D Srinivasa Rao were present.