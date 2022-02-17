Guntur: Withdrawal of property tax hike demanded

Guntur: CPM Guntur city secretary K Nalinikanth said that the State government was trying to hike property tax up to 300 per cent. Addressing a press meet at CPM office at Brodipet here on Wednesday, he demanded the GMC to withdraw the property hike plan immediately. He recalled that the State government assured that it will hike property tax up to 15 per cent.

Nalinikanth further said that the demand notice given by the GMC showed 15 per cent property tax hike in one page and 300 per cent in another page. He demanded the government to give clarity on the property tax hike and added that the government was not taking objections from the house owners on the property tax hike.

The CPM leader reminded that a case was filed in the court against property tax hike based on property value. He said that property tax hike and collection of garbage tax are not correct and demanded the government to withdraw property tax hike and garbage tax collection. He warned that if the government did not respond, they will take up agitation in a big way.