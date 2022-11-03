Guntur: Woman attempts suicide at CMO

Guntur: A woman attempted suicide by cutting her left hand wrist with a blade in front of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Wednesday, in protest against the injustice meted out to her.

According to police, victim Rajulapudi Arudra hails from Rayudupalem village of Kakinada rural mandal. Her daughter has been suffering from spinal problem and confined to wheelchair since birth. The woman decided to sell her house in Annavaram to meet the medical expenses of her daughter.

Arudra alleged that neighbours Merapala Siva and Kannaiah forced her to sell her house worth Rs 40 lakh for a meagre Rs 10 lakh. Alleging that the duo was obstructing from selling her house, she lodged a complaint with police.

She came to the CMO on Wednesday to meet the CM and to seek his help in solving her problem. But the CMO officials did not permit her to meet the CM and they asked her to get estimated budget for her daughter's medical treatment. They gave directions to BR Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector in this regard. They urged her to be in touch with the CMRF officials over phone.

Later, Arudra came out of the CMO and attempted suicide.

Suicide bid creates flutter Prathipadu (Kakinada District): Suicide attempt of Rajulapudi Arudra near CMO in Tadepalli has created flutters in Kakinada district and created disputes between the families of Rajulapudi Arudra and Mirapala Chinnamma. Arudra made allegations that Mirapala Shiva, Mirapala Kannaiah and Mirapala Chinnamma were harassing and exerting pressure on her to sell her property worth Rs 40 lakh for Rs 10 lakh. She also lodged a complaint at Spandana on September 9 at Annavaram police station urging them to save her from Chinnamma's family. According to police officials, Arudra has two house sites in Annavaram of Kakinada district and another one in Amalapuram of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

However, Chinnamma strongly condemned the allegations of Arudra. She said that she has three sons. Two sons are working in police department and third son studied MBA and bed-ridden for the past 12 years due to rheumatoid arthritis problem. Chinnamma said that it was Arudra, who asked her to buy her house to meet the medical expenses of her daughter. 'It was Arudra, who has been harassing me and my sons and we are unable to bear her torcher,' she added.

Speaking with The Hans India, Prathipadu CI said that following Arudra's complaint, police investigated and found out that there are no evidence of allegations made by Arudra against Chinnamma family members. Following this, police gave counselling to Chinamma and Arudra families. Also, police personnel assured Arudra that they will see that Chinnamma and her family will not create any hurdles while Arudra sells her house.

However, based on Arudra's complaint, a case was registered against Chinnamma's family members on September 19 in Annavaram police station. On the same line, Chinnamma also lodged complaint against Arudra, Bhuvaneswar and A Bheemanna on September 23. Both the cases are under investigation.

Meanwhile, Chinnama's family members approached High Court, which directed the investigating officer to stop investigation on Chinnamma family members for eight weeks.