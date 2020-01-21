Guntur: Women take out rally opposing three capitals

Guntur: Opposing the establishment of three capitals in three regions in the state, TDP activists and women took out a massive rally and staged a protest at Acharya NG Ranga statue in Ponnur on Tuesday. They raised slogans against the YSRCP government. The rally started at Island Centre and culminated at the GBC Centre.



Addressing the gathering, the speakers felt that there was no need to shift the capital from Amaravati because government has already developed infrastructure in Amaravati. They said that development was possible with single capital and demanded that the government withdraw the move immediately.