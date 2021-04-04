Guntur: YSRCP dares Pawan to pull up Centre on SCS issue

Guntur: YSRCP Brahmana Stitigatula Adhyayana Committee member Konuru Satish Kumar on Sunday criticised the BJP government at the Centre and alleged that it did nothing for the State and failed to fulfil the promises mentioned in the State Bifurcation Act.

Addressing the media persons, he targeted the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan fo failing to pressure the Centre to get SCS to AP.

He predicted that BJP-JSP candidate Ratna Prabha may not get deposit in Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll. He demanded that Pawan Kalyan to mount pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stop privatisation of VSP.

He said that the YSRCP government appointed Mirasis as Archakas in Tirupati and government is extending the benefits of welfare schemes irrespective of caste and religion.

He predicted that YSRCP candidate in Tirupati LS by-poll Gurumurthy will get thumping majority.

In a separate statement, YSRCP general secretary Atukuri Anjaneyulu expressed confidence that the YSRCP candidate Gurumurthy will win in Tirupati LS byelection as the voters benefited by the welfare schemes of the government will vote in favour of the ruling party nominee. He said, in spite of financial crisis, the government is implementing welfare schemes in the State.