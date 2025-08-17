Gururaja School receives SLASE 2025 Award

Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh Private On aided School Management Association Organized the 52nd EC Meeting Academic School of Excellence SSC 2025 in Chirala city. The state level academic school of excellence (slase)award was presented to P Shekshavali Reddy, Director of Sri Gururaja English Medium School in Nandyal town.

In SSC 2025, YVS Narsireddy scored 597 marks and K Thirumalesh Reddy scored 595 marks and emerged as the state level toppers. AP State APUSMA President Tulasi Vishnu Prasad, Chirala MLA Mala Kondaiah Yadav, Rayalaseema West Constituency Teachers Legislative Council Member MV Ramachandra Reddy presented the Academic School of Excellence Award.

It is a special honour that two students from our school have secured top ten rankers at the state level with 597 and 595 marks in the SSC 2025 results for the academic year 2024-2025. These results are a testament to the achievements of our school. On the occasion of this award, Dr P Dastagiri Reddy, Chairman Guru Raghavendra Educational Institutions and Moulali Reddy, Director, Guru Raghavendra Banking Coaching Centre, specially congratulated the students.