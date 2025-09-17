Gururaja students bag 126 prizes in Mathrubhumi Ki Kalaarchana competition

Nandyal: InNandyal town, Sri Gururaja English Medium School Kalaarchana Sanstha organised 126 prizes in Mathrubhumi Ki Kalaarchana 2025 competition.

The school director P Shekshavali Reddy said that they showed outstanding talent. A special felicitation ceremony was organised in the school premises for the students who won the prizes and gold and silver medals were presented.

In the quiz competition, the first and second prizes were given in poetry writing, short film analysis, Telugu Hindi, English writing, Telugu Hindi, essay writing, drawing, English handwriting, storytelling, speaking in Telugu, classical dance, modern dance.

He praised the achievements of the students, stating that this prize is proof that our students won the most prizes in each list.

Speaking on the occasion, Director P Shekshavali Reddy said that participation in such competitions will greatly help in developing the creativity, language and subject knowledge hidden in the students, and instilling competitiveness in them, thus helping them achieve success in the future. He specially congratulated the teaching team for the students’ successes.