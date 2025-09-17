Live
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today, check the rates on 17 September, 2025
- Additional Rs 1 lakh financial aid for road accident victims
- Karnataka a hub of drug mafia under Congress govt: Joshi
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today, check the rates on 17 September, 2025
- Delete Christian sub-castes from draft caste list: BJP
- BC Class Commission can’t conduct enumeration of all communities
- Movie Review: Room Boy-A bold crime thriller experiments with twists
- Govt agenda behind caste census is to divide Veerashaiva-Lingayat community’
- Cabinet approves enhanced compensation of Rs 40 lakh per acre
- Three doctors suspended for accepting bribes
Gururaja students bag 126 prizes in Mathrubhumi Ki Kalaarchana competition
Nandyal: InNandyal town, Sri Gururaja English Medium School Kalaarchana Sanstha organised 126 prizes in Mathrubhumi Ki Kalaarchana 2025 competition. ...
Nandyal: InNandyal town, Sri Gururaja English Medium School Kalaarchana Sanstha organised 126 prizes in Mathrubhumi Ki Kalaarchana 2025 competition.
The school director P Shekshavali Reddy said that they showed outstanding talent. A special felicitation ceremony was organised in the school premises for the students who won the prizes and gold and silver medals were presented.
In the quiz competition, the first and second prizes were given in poetry writing, short film analysis, Telugu Hindi, English writing, Telugu Hindi, essay writing, drawing, English handwriting, storytelling, speaking in Telugu, classical dance, modern dance.
He praised the achievements of the students, stating that this prize is proof that our students won the most prizes in each list.
Speaking on the occasion, Director P Shekshavali Reddy said that participation in such competitions will greatly help in developing the creativity, language and subject knowledge hidden in the students, and instilling competitiveness in them, thus helping them achieve success in the future. He specially congratulated the teaching team for the students’ successes.