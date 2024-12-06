Live
- First Int’l flight from Tirupati to take off today
- Quality education, better facilities should be provided to students
- Tirupati: City MLA inaugurates sports complex in Tirupati
- Demand to reinstate suspended employees of NAD intensifies
- ISRO sends European Space Agency’s Proba-3 mission to space
- Superintendent, Addl Superintendent of Central Prison suspended
- Beach tourism remains neglected along seacoast in Srikakulam
- BJP targets Rahul alleging George Soros link
- 20 SITAM students selected in campus drive
- Opposition protests wearing ‘Modi Adani Ek Hai' stickers
Guv Abdul Nazeer pats ISRO for the success of Proba-3 mission
Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer congratulated the ISRO scientists and the entire team behind the successful launch of PSLV-C59 rocket and placing of the European Space Agency’s sun observation satellite Proba-3 in orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Thursday.
The Governor said the successful accomplishment of the Proba-3 mission is a major milestone in international space collaboration and a feather in the cap of ISRO.
