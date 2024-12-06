  • Menu
Guv Abdul Nazeer pats ISRO for the success of Proba-3 mission

Guv Abdul Nazeer pats ISRO for the success of Proba-3 mission
Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer congratulated the ISRO scientists and the entire team behind the successful launch of PSLV-C59 rocket and placing...

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer congratulated the ISRO scientists and the entire team behind the successful launch of PSLV-C59 rocket and placing of the European Space Agency’s sun observation satellite Proba-3 in orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Thursday.

The Governor said the successful accomplishment of the Proba-3 mission is a major milestone in international space collaboration and a feather in the cap of ISRO.

