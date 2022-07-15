Guv Biswa Bhusan Harichandan stresses need for global standards in higher education

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who is also the Chancellor of the Dr NTR University of Health Sciences presided over the 24th and 25th convocations of the university held at Thummalapalli Vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, virtually from Raj Bhavan on Friday. In his address, the Governor said that the scope and demand for higher education is increasing day by day and the most important mission of the higher education is the creation of intellectual minds by providing world-class education and promotion of global standards in the higher education institutions.

He said education plays a vital role in the nation's development and constitutes the backbone of a country, as it produces a human force which plays the most determining role in the advancement of a nation and in the progress of civilisation. The progress of the country is possible when its citizens are dynamic, resourceful, enterprising, and responsible, said the Governor. He also said the higher education is considered as an important instrument for bringing social, economic, political, and technological progress to any country particularly for a developing country like India.

He congratulated all the graduating students, awardees of gold medals and their parents, the faculty members and the administrative staff their commitment, creativity and talent. He hoped that the students would serve the society and give back to the society that gave them the skills and knowledge.

He appealed to students to serve the society by providing comprehensive health care. Dr G Subrahmanyam, renowned cardiologist and research director of Sri Padmavathi Multi Specialty Hospital at Tirupati was the chief guest on the occasion. He delivered the keynote address and was presented the Degree of Doctor Science, Honoris Causa by the vice-chancellor Dr. P Shyam Prasad. Earlier, vice-chancellor Dr P Shyam Prasad read out the annual reports of the university.

On behalf of the university, Dr V Vijayalakshmi and Dr M Manjulabai felicitated the Chancellor by presentation of a memento and shawl. Special chief secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, joint secretary to Governor PS Surya Prakash Rao and other officers attended the programme from Raj Bhavan.